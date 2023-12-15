Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Calm restored to Ahamanso Junction after residents clashed with COCOBOD taskforce

Social News Calm restored to Ahamanso Junction after residents clashed with COCOBOD taskforce
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The District Chief Executive for Kadjebi in the Oti Region, Wilson Agbenyo, has said calm has been restored at Ahamanso Junction following a clash between residents and the task force of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and officers of National Security.

Mr. Agbenyo, in an interview with Citi News, explained that the task force arrested one person suspected of smuggling cocoa beans, which angered some residents. The residents allegedly attacked a National Security officer leading to a confrontation.

“I was in a meeting when I received a call informing me about an incident at Ahamanso Junction in my district. I promptly contacted the NIB officer, Mr. Oware, instructing him to go to the scene and report the situation to me. Within an hour, he briefed me on the events. Every year during the cocoa season, National Security and COCOBOD deploy officers and teams to the border towns, and this year was no exception.”

“I was informed that around 6:00 a.m., a man on a motorbike was accosted and questioned about his destination with the cocoa. It was reported that he informed the officers that he was going to sell it at the PBC [Produce Buying Company], and they requested to accompany him. While en route from Ahamaso Junction, the motorbike rider swerved and attempted to flee, but the National Security apprehended him,” the DCE said.

He added that two of the three people who sustained gunshot wounds received treatment at the St. Mary Theresa Hospital in Papase and have been discharged.

The third person, who is still admitted, suffered a tibia fracture and is being prepared for transfer to the Ho Teaching Hospital to consult with an orthopedic surgeon.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghanas electoral process has never been reduced but Jean Mensa wants it reduced – Ako Gunn Ghana’s electoral process has never been reduced but Jean Mensa wants it reduced...

2 hours ago

PNC, GCPP challenge EC's decision to eliminate indelible ink PNC, GCPP challenge EC's decision to eliminate indelible ink

2 hours ago

Cannabis Regulation: Governs Agbodza raise concerns over potential abuse Cannabis Regulation: Governs Agbodza raise concerns over potential abuse

2 hours ago

IPAC: We miss NDC fire – Jean Mensa IPAC: We miss NDC fire – Jean Mensa

2 hours ago

Calm restored to Ahamanso Junction after residents clashed with COCOBOD taskforce Calm restored to Ahamanso Junction after residents clashed with COCOBOD taskforc...

2 hours ago

IGP leaked tape probe done, committee yet to consider report – James Agalga IGP leaked tape probe done, committee yet to consider report – James Agalga

2 hours ago

3pm end of polls proposal: Voters must not be disenfranchised – NPP cautions EC 3pm end of polls proposal: Voters must not be disenfranchised – NPP cautions EC

2 hours ago

3pm end of polls proposal: Its early days yet, our technical directors will advise us what to do – NDC 3pm end of polls proposal: It’s early days yet, our technical directors will adv...

3 hours ago

We've suspended Niger until junta return to constitutional rule — ECOWAS We've suspended Niger until junta return to constitutional rule — ECOWAS

3 hours ago

Comply with GTEC directives or we withdraw our services — Technical University Administrators Comply with GTEC directives or we withdraw our services — Technical University A...

Just in....
body-container-line