Lithium deal: It's needless to petition parliament when sector Minister has submitted deal for scrutiny — Dennis Miracles

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, has dismissed efforts against attempts to petition Parliament for further scrutiny of the lithium deal between the government and Barari DV Ltd.

He described it as needless and non-factual.
Miracles noted that petitioning Parliament when the sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has already submitted the deal for scrutiny is dead on arrival.

The lithium deal, which grants Ghana a 10% royalty rate, 13% free carried interest, and additional benefits, has sparked controversy among stakeholders.

Sector Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor has expressed confidence in the deal, emphasising that it is the highest in the country's mineral exploration history.

Atik Mohammed, a former PNC General Secretary, has declared his intention to present a petition to Parliament, challenging the deal's legality.

Mohammed emphasises the importance of having a specific law governing the government's interest in the lithium deal.

Dennis Miracles, in reaction, labelled the petition as “irrelevant” and accused those behind it of “jumping the gun.”

He pointed out that the Minister has already forwarded the deal to Parliament for scrutiny.

"Sometimes, people need to get busy. It’s okay," Miracles commented during Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, emphasising that those petitioning Parliament are acting prematurely and basing their arguments on assumptions rather than facts.

He further slammed critics, stating, "A lot of the people making the commentary are jumping the gun. They are making a lot of assumptions. A lot of the points they are making are not grounded on any facts."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

