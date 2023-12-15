Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We’re probing staffer siphoning fuel saga – ECG

Social News Were probing staffer siphoning fuel saga – ECG
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has initiated a full-scale investigation into the siphoning of fuel from its boom truck.

This action comes in response to the publication of a video depicting the siphoning of fuel from an ECG boom truck.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ECG disclosed that the involved staff member has been identified as a driver stationed at the regional office of ECG in Cape Coast and has commenced an investigation into the issue.

“The Management of ECG’s attention has been drawn to a TV3 publication of a viral video showing the siphoning of fuel from an ECG boom truck. The staff involved in the alleged siphoning of fuel from the ECG boom truck, with registration number GV 2474-14, has been identified as a driver stationed at the regional office of ECG in Cape Coast.”

“A full-scale investigation has commenced in line with our disciplinary procedure.”

It encouraged the general public to report any wrongdoing by its staff via its call centre and WhatsApp line on 0302 611 611.

1215202383605-j5fqi7t2g0-1215202381232-1e96ea0c-a779-488b-84e6-e9969123c29d

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghanas electoral process has never been reduced but Jean Mensa wants it reduced – Ako Gunn Ghana’s electoral process has never been reduced but Jean Mensa wants it reduced...

2 hours ago

PNC, GCPP challenge EC's decision to eliminate indelible ink PNC, GCPP challenge EC's decision to eliminate indelible ink

2 hours ago

Cannabis Regulation: Governs Agbodza raise concerns over potential abuse Cannabis Regulation: Governs Agbodza raise concerns over potential abuse

2 hours ago

IPAC: We miss NDC fire – Jean Mensa IPAC: We miss NDC fire – Jean Mensa

2 hours ago

Calm restored to Ahamanso Junction after residents clashed with COCOBOD taskforce Calm restored to Ahamanso Junction after residents clashed with COCOBOD taskforc...

2 hours ago

IGP leaked tape probe done, committee yet to consider report – James Agalga IGP leaked tape probe done, committee yet to consider report – James Agalga

2 hours ago

3pm end of polls proposal: Voters must not be disenfranchised – NPP cautions EC 3pm end of polls proposal: Voters must not be disenfranchised – NPP cautions EC

2 hours ago

3pm end of polls proposal: Its early days yet, our technical directors will advise us what to do – NDC 3pm end of polls proposal: It’s early days yet, our technical directors will adv...

3 hours ago

We've suspended Niger until junta return to constitutional rule — ECOWAS We've suspended Niger until junta return to constitutional rule — ECOWAS

3 hours ago

Comply with GTEC directives or we withdraw our services — Technical University Administrators Comply with GTEC directives or we withdraw our services — Technical University A...

Just in....
body-container-line