We've suspended Niger until junta return to constitutional rule — ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Niger from its decision-making bodies after President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown in a military coup.

In a communiqué issued on Thursday, December 14 and copied to ModernGhana News, the ECOWAS Commission clarified that until December 10, when heads of state met in Abuja, Niger's situation was considered an "attempted coup" and President Bazoum was still recognized as head of state.

However, the summit recognized "the Government of H.E. Mohamed BAZOUM has been effectively overthrown in a military coup."

The communiqué states "Therefore, from 10 December 2023, Niger stands suspended from all decision-making bodies of ECOWAS until the restoration of constitutional order in the country."

The suspension comes four months after General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Commander of the Presidential Guard ousted President Bazoum on July 26 and proclaimed himself leader of a military junta called the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

Niger's suspension, according to the regional bloc, will remain in place until civilian rule is restored, demonstrating their commitment to upholding constitutional governance among its members.