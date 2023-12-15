Comply with GTEC directives or we withdraw our services — Technical University Administrators

15.12.2023 LISTEN

Technical university administrators in Ghana have threatened to withdraw all services at the institutions if management fails to comply with key directives regarding conditions of service.

The National Executive Committee of the Technical Universities Senior Administrators' Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) issued a statement expressing "great discontentment" with reports that some university management have refused to implement critical instructions from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) as well as agreements reached with other bodies.

The statement co-signed by the Association’s president Joseph Mensah Otiritsefiri noted, “The NEC respectfully informs you that the Association has exhausted compromises on all raised issues, and that any further non-compliance will compel the NEC to utilize all available avenues to protect our members' rights. We will promptly withdraw all services from all Technical Universities for any breach forthwith."

Among the directives in include rolling over retirement dates to the end of the academic year as per conditions of service, recognizing peer-reviewed research for promotion considerations, and allowing individuals with relevant qualifications to attain certain ranks and positions.

The administrators are demanding that all technical universities adhere to these directives immediately or face a total service withdrawal.

The group has also notified the National Labour Commission of its intent to take action if non-compliances persist.