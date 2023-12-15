Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
15.12.2023 Education

Comply with GTEC directives or we withdraw our services — Technical University Administrators

Comply with GTEC directives or we withdraw our services — Technical University Administrators
15.12.2023 LISTEN

Technical university administrators in Ghana have threatened to withdraw all services at the institutions if management fails to comply with key directives regarding conditions of service.

The National Executive Committee of the Technical Universities Senior Administrators' Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) issued a statement expressing "great discontentment" with reports that some university management have refused to implement critical instructions from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) as well as agreements reached with other bodies.

The statement co-signed by the Association’s president Joseph Mensah Otiritsefiri noted, “The NEC respectfully informs you that the Association has exhausted compromises on all raised issues, and that any further non-compliance will compel the NEC to utilize all available avenues to protect our members' rights. We will promptly withdraw all services from all Technical Universities for any breach forthwith."

Among the directives in include rolling over retirement dates to the end of the academic year as per conditions of service, recognizing peer-reviewed research for promotion considerations, and allowing individuals with relevant qualifications to attain certain ranks and positions.

The administrators are demanding that all technical universities adhere to these directives immediately or face a total service withdrawal.

The group has also notified the National Labour Commission of its intent to take action if non-compliances persist.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Ghanas electoral process has never been reduced but Jean Mensa wants it reduced – Ako Gunn Ghana’s electoral process has never been reduced but Jean Mensa wants it reduced...

58 minutes ago

PNC, GCPP challenge EC's decision to eliminate indelible ink PNC, GCPP challenge EC's decision to eliminate indelible ink

58 minutes ago

Cannabis Regulation: Governs Agbodza raise concerns over potential abuse Cannabis Regulation: Governs Agbodza raise concerns over potential abuse

58 minutes ago

IPAC: We miss NDC fire – Jean Mensa IPAC: We miss NDC fire – Jean Mensa

58 minutes ago

Calm restored to Ahamanso Junction after residents clashed with COCOBOD taskforce Calm restored to Ahamanso Junction after residents clashed with COCOBOD taskforc...

58 minutes ago

IGP leaked tape probe done, committee yet to consider report – James Agalga IGP leaked tape probe done, committee yet to consider report – James Agalga

58 minutes ago

3pm end of polls proposal: Voters must not be disenfranchised – NPP cautions EC 3pm end of polls proposal: Voters must not be disenfranchised – NPP cautions EC

58 minutes ago

3pm end of polls proposal: Its early days yet, our technical directors will advise us what to do – NDC 3pm end of polls proposal: It’s early days yet, our technical directors will adv...

2 hours ago

We've suspended Niger until junta return to constitutional rule — ECOWAS We've suspended Niger until junta return to constitutional rule — ECOWAS

2 hours ago

Comply with GTEC directives or we withdraw our services — Technical University Administrators Comply with GTEC directives or we withdraw our services — Technical University A...

Just in....
body-container-line