14.12.2023 Education

GRASAG national executives sworn-in

By Emmanuel Owusu II Contributor
14.12.2023 LISTEN

The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG National) has successfully witnessed a historic change of power from one administration to another.

The much-awaited Handing Over Ceremony marked a significant juncture for the organization, signifying a new era brimming with vision, commitment, and a steadfast determination to elevate the postgraduate student experience in Ghana.

The distinguished event, held under the auspicious guidance of Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu, Vice Chancellor of Central University who was represented by Dr. Denise Diana Duncan, Dean of Students of the same University had other dignitaries like; Dr. Ishmael Dodoo, Diplomat & Former Strategic Advisor to UN Secretary, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Economist & Lecturer at UPSA, Mr. Bismark Amefianu Kudoafor, Chief Technical Officer of All-Africa Students Union (AASU) who presented the Secretary General of AASU, Mr. Peter Kwasi Kodjie.

The event witnessed the swear-in of Mr. Emmanuel Owusu as the National President of GRASAG and other national executives including; Hamza Haruna, Vice President, Mr. Rafiu Anwar-Sadat, General Secretary, Kelvin Torsu, Financial Controller, Mr. Basin Nawai Sumaila, Organizing Controller, Mercy Yaa Boatemaa Appiah, Gender Commissioner, Mark Amam, Public Relations Officer, Nicodemus Naamwin-Beter Dometiero Dery, Speaker of Senate and Alhaji Yussif Baba Suleman, Chief Justice and Eric Acquah, Chief of Staff.

The highlight of the ceremony was the compelling inaugural speech delivered by Mr. Emmanuel Owusu, the newly sworn-in National President. He outlined his vision for GRASAG's future, proposed diverse strategies to improve member experiences. A significant initiative intimated by the President was establishment of an International Relations Directorate aimed at cultivating global partnerships, advancing postgraduate education locally and globally. Aligning with global goals, he is committed to United Nations SDGs by initiating projects contributing to the global development agenda.

Addressing critical issues like funding and welfare, Mr Owusu laid out plans for an improved bursary system and emphasized the GRASAG Welfare Fund's establishment. Additionally, he highlighted creating a National Project Calendar to foster collaborations and seek national-level support for impactful projects within GRASAG member institutions.

Emphasizing GRASAG's branding and relevance, he pledged active engagement in public advocacy and policy forums. He envisioned GRASAG leading discussions on national issues, contributing to Ghana's development trajectory. Initiatives like the GRASAG Foundation, structural enhancements, and initiating projects like the Graduate Entrepreneurship Project (GEP) were key points of his address.

He also stressed using applied research to inform national development and partnering with state institutions like Parliament for researched policy ideas.

Lastly, Mr. Owusu aims to lead the development of the GRASAG APP, which will include an e-learning platform, bursary registration, etc.

His inspiring address marked the commencement of an exciting journey under his leadership, promising innovation and progress for postgraduate students.

The Handing Over Ceremony signaled not just a leadership change but also the start of a new chapter dedicated to enhancing Ghana's graduate student community.

