New GRASAG national president outlines his vison

14.12.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Emmanuel Owusu, GRASAG National President who was sworn-in on December 2, 2023 has outlined an elaborate vision to transform the face of Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) during his tenure.

Mr. Owusu is currently an Msc Financial Economics Student at the Ghana Institute of Management Studies (GIMPA). He is a Policy Analyst and the Executive Director of Movement for Responsible and Accountable (MoRAG) with expertise in Public Policy and National Development Reforms. He is also an Administrative Secretary of the United Nations Association of Ghana (UNA-GH).

Before becoming GRASAG National President, Emmanuel was the National PRO who led many development initiatives of the previous administration. He has a nearly two-decade experience in leadership.

The inaugural speech of President Emmanuel Owusu symbolised vision and impact; detailing a roadmap aimed at fostering a transformative journey for the association and its members.

Articulating a resolute vision for his tenure, Mr. Owusu delineated multifaceted strategies aimed at enhancing the member experience and opportunities available within GRASAG. One notable initiative highlighted was the establishment of an International Relations Directorate, aimed at emphasizing global partnerships with international organizations to create strategic opportunities to advance the frontiers of postgraduate education in Ghana and to contribute to the global knowledge economy.

Additionally, to align with his global objectives, Mr. Owusu pledged commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by initiating projects aimed to contribute to global development agenda.

Addressing crucial issues of funding and welfare, Mr. Owusu outlined plans for an enhanced bursary system, advocating for user-friendly registration portals and increased financial support for postgraduate students. He aims to set the GRASAG Welfare Fund to drive welfare agenda of the association. He emphasized the creation of a National Project Calendar, fostering collaborations and seeking national-level support for impactful projects within the member institutions of GRASAG.

The branding and relevance of GRASAG took precedence in his speech, promising active engagement in public advocacy, policy forums. He maintained that, GRASAG will lead many discussions key on national issues, “We will be in forefront of nation building, our voices will be loud in shaping the development trajectory of Ghana”.

Emmanuel spoke about the initiation of the GRASAG Foundation, a registered organization that will address social needs and drive corporate social responsibility initiatives of the association.

Structural enhancements within the administrative framework were also on the agenda of this new leader, he would be appointing key officers like an Administrator, Chief of Staff to help operationalize the national office who has not been utilized for years. According to Emmanuel, the association would have Business Affairs Officer who will drive innovative initiatives such as Graduate Entrepreneurship Project (GEP) focusing on opportunities in the agriculture value-chain.

The speech resonated with his ambitious plans of focusing on research that is informing nation building, working with state institutions like Parliament to provide researched policy ideas to contribute parliamentary democracy and contribute to the open parliament vision of the Speaker of Parliament.

President Emmanuel wants to lead the development of the GRASAG APP, a holistic e-learning platform, among other cutting-edge initiatives.

In his parting words, Mr. Owusu rallied the entire GRASAG community to provide counsel, correction, and commendation to spear his administration to work diligently. He pledged to uphold the values entrusted to him by the collective trust of the association's members.

The entire student community is optimistic about the dawn of a new chapter brimming with hope, dedication, and an unyielding commitment to the betterment of the association.