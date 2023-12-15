Amenfi West NPP Parliamentary candidate sponsors media tour of Takoradi Harbour

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi West, Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, recently sponsored a media tour of the Takoradi Harbour.

This educational initiative was the first of its kind for journalists in Amenfi West and was led by Sir Dr. Richmond Antwi Boasiako (Sir Rich), General Manager of Royal FM and Peter Tabiri of Pent TV.

The tour was aimed at familiarizing journalists with the operations of the harbour and its significance to the local economy.

The tour was attended by several journalists from various media houses in the region, who were taken on a guided tour of the harbour's facilities. They were briefed on the history of the harbour, its current operations, and plans for expansion and modernization.

In a statement to the media after the tour, Hon. Afrifa explained that the purpose of the initiative was to enhance the capacity of journalists and support them in delivering quality media programs for community and national development.

Hon. Afrifa further highlighted the importance of the harbour to the economic development of the region. He noted that the harbour is a major gateway for the export of Ghana's natural resources such as oil, gas and minerals, and also serves as a critical entry point for imports.

The Parliamentary candidate also emphasized the need for increased investment in the harbour's infrastructure to enhance its efficiency and capacity. He expressed his commitment to working with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the harbour's potential is fully realised.

The journalists who participated in the tour expressed their gratitude to Hon. Afrifa for the opportunity to learn more about the harbour's operations and its significance to the local economy. They also commended him for his efforts to promote economic development in the region.

Hass Logistics, owned by Hon. Afrifa, is currently exporting 10,000 metric tonnes of cocoa and aims to export more metric tonnes in the 2023/2024 cocoa season.

The media tour was a success, as it provided valuable insights into the operations of the harbour and its potential for economic growth. The tour also served as an opportunity for the parliamentary candidate to engage with the media and promote his vision for the development of the region.