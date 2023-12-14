John Boadu appointed Director-General of SIGA

Modern Ghana logo
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu as Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA).

This is contained in a letter from the Office of the President sent to the former NPP General Secretary.

“Pursuant to Section 17 (2) of the State Interests and Governance Authority Act, 2019 (Act 990), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (the "Authority") pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment,” parts of the letter from the Office of the President said.

After receiving the letter on December 11, John Boadu is directed to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of the appointment within 14 days.

Below is a copy of the letter of the President’s appointment.

1214202375342-1i830o4bav-926f9d36-ced2-45f1-9812-c9b3236d8e33

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
