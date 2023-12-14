Modern Ghana logo
VIDEO: Kissi Agyebeng is a criminal, corrupt; he has packed his office with 300 evil NDC members — NPP Chairman

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Alhaji Masawud Osman, the 3rd National Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has taken a swipe at Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng following the latter’s outbursts on the judiciary.

The Special Prosecutor expressed his dissatisfaction with what he described as hasty dismissiveness of its cases by the court during a news conference.

He cautions that the country’s efforts to combat corruption will be severely derailed by the conduct of the courts.

Alhaji Masawud Osman made a quick jab at the Special Prosecutor while discussing some important issues affecting his party’s chances of defeating the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

"Special Prosecutor (Kissi Agyebeng) should investigate the NDC members who shared money during their primaries. He is being biased because he is working for NDC. I can confidently tell you that he is a staunch NDC member and he has employed over 300 staff in his office who have failed to make any impact in fighting corruption,” Alhaji Masawud Osman told Akosua Asabea Asomaning on Accra-based Original TV.

He continued, “The Special Prosecutor is a very corrupt and criminal person. His work is to eradicate corruption from our system but he is rather working against NPP. Akufo-Addo is committed to fighting corruption which is why he insisted on backing the office of the Special Prosecutor to fight corruption.”

Watch full video here:

