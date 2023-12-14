Education Minister explains importance of teacher licensure exams to Otumfuo

The Kumasi Traditional Council, presided over by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has sought clarity from the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, on the conduct of teacher licensure exams, which became the centre of controversy recently.

This occurred during an Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs meeting in Kumasi, where the sector minister was invited to answer pertinent questions on the state of education in the region.

Speaking at the event, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, while commending Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for introducing various reforms, urged him to explain to Ghanaians why the government insists on conducting the teacher licensure exams.

“We have been hearing about the need for teachers to take the licensure exams, so I want you to clarify that for us. Some are making the argument that why one should take such an exam after attaining all the relevant qualifications in the field. We know the same practice pertains to the legal and medical professions, but we still need you to explain it to us,” he asked.

In response, the Education Minister likened the teacher licensure exams to professional exams, which medical doctors and lawyers write to acquire the necessary licenses before practicing.

“Just like lawyers, doctors, and accountants write exams before they practice, we also want teachers to do the same so that they can use their certificates to practice in foreign countries as well. If a teacher goes against the tenets of teaching, his/her license will be withdrawn,” he explained.

The Education Minister, in an interview with the media, expressed hope that the eleven Senior High School headteachers who have been interdicted will be given a fair hearing.

“You can’t prejudge the system; our regional directors decided that they should step aside. As Education Minister, I should not prejudge it. Headmasters work so hard for us; they are determined, they are committed. When issues like this come up, we approach it with open-mindedness, so I will leave the process to the system they have created to give them a fair hearing,” he stated.

The heads were interdicted for allegedly selling unapproved items and charging unauthorized fees.