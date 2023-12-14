We‘ll support you if you give us our authority back - Chief tells Mahama

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area in the Western North Region, Katayie Kwasi Bumangama II, has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to assure traditional authorities nationwide that they will regain their authority to summon individuals who violate local laws.

During the former president's visit to Sefwi Wiawso as part of his Building Ghana Tour, Katayie Bumangama II conveyed the concerns of traditional leaders about their perceived loss of authority in maintaining law and order within their jurisdictions.

He appealed to Mahama to pledge the restoration of chiefs' authority to summon those who defy local laws.

The paramount chief emphasised that if Mahama makes this commitment, chiefs across the country will rally behind his candidacy in the upcoming elections, ensuring significant support for him.

Katayie Bumangama II highlighted the challenges faced by traditional leaders, noting that individuals summoned for violating laws often refuse to comply, opting to seek legal redress in court instead.

In response, former President Mahama acknowledged the concerns raised by the chiefs, expressing his understanding of the challenges facing various sectors in the country.

Mahama asserted that Ghana was currently experiencing distress in every sector and emphasised the need for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to return to power to address the nation's issues.

Mahama likened the development of a nation to a baton race and remarked that the baton handed over to the current administration had fallen along the way.

He stressed the importance of experienced leadership to navigate the country's challenges, presenting himself as the candidate with the requisite experience to continue the work started during his previous tenure.

The former president concluded that it was time for seasoned leaders to return, pick up the baton, and guide the nation forward, underscoring the NDC's selection of him to lead this effort.

-Classfmonline