GMWU 13th Quadrennial Conference: We are under attack by the forces of capitalism, globalisation - Abdul-Moomin Gbana

The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) on Tuesday, December 12, held its 13th Quadrennial Delegates Conference at the AngloGold Ashanti Junior Staff Club House in Obuasi, Ashanti Region.

Delivering an address at the Conference, GMWU General Secretary Abdul-Moomin Gbana raised concern about several challenges facing the Union and the other Trade Unions in the country.

He said GMWU and the other unions in the country are under attack by forces of capitalism and globalisation.

Abdul-Moomin Gbana cautioned that if care is not taken, all trade unions in Ghana will go extinct.

“One thing is obvious from all the issues that I have touched on in my speech and that is, trade unions in general and the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union in particular are under perpetual attack by the forces of capitalism and globalization, and if nothing drastic and urgent is done about it, trade unions could risk extinction, not just in Ghana but across the globe,” Abdul-Moomin Gbana lamented.

In his address, he cited the increasing fragmentation of production and the rise of non-standard forms of employment, the weak labour legislation not protecting employment and workers, the rise of technology and its potential impact on the world of work in Ghana’s mining sector, as well as the declining union membership and the rise of workers and trade union rights violations as key challenges facing the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union.

To address the challenges, Abdul-Moomin Gbana indicated that it is why the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union is adopting the “stitch in time saves nine approach” to enable the union to positively influence the labour market and ultimately deal with both the present and emerging challenges confronting the Union more robustly and effectively.

He said it is important that the Union can resist, absorb, accommodate, adapt to, transform, and recover from the effects of the many hazards enumerated above in a timely and efficient manner in line with the Employment and Decent Work for Peace and Resilience Recommendation, 2017 (No. 205) (ILO 2017).

“It is therefore urgently imperative that Unions such as the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union develop new leadership capabilities and align or realign our purpose, vision, and values to respond more robustly to these changing trends in the world of work. Indeed, we have a choice to resist, absorb, accommodate, adapt to, transform, in this rapidly changing world of work but let us all remember that whichever choice or choices we make, it must be timely, efficient, and effective to produce the results we desire,” Abdul-Moomin Gbana stressed.

From Left to Right: Former GMWU General Secretary, Prince William Ankrah, TUC Vice Chairperson, Philomena Aba Sampson, GMWU National Chairman, Mensah Kwarko Gyakari,

GMWU General Secretary, Abdul-Moomin Gbana, and TUC Secretary General, Dr. Yaw Baah

On his part, the outgoing National Chairman of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union, Kwarko Mensah Gyakari spoke on the issue of fixed-term contracts and how it is not helping workers.

He argued that fixed-term contracts introduced by industry players have become destructive to employers.

“This type of employment arrangement, without any doubt is the most destructive but that is the working arrangement most if not all the employers are embarking upon.

“Now it is becoming an albatross to employ our ladies because of this fixed term contract because the contract is a maximum of 2 years. The ill associated with this form of employment is that there is serious power imbalance in the employment to the extent that workers are left with little or no power to compete as result they become vulnerable to the exploitative interest of the employer,” Kwarko Mensah Gyakari said.

In a proposal, the GMWU National Chairman called on government, the Mineral Commission and all stakeholders to critically look at and assess this fixed-term employment model.

As he prepares to leave office at the end of the year after serving his three terms, Kwarko Mensah Gyakari in his speech at the conference urged the union members to continue pursuing vigorously the GMWU’s Employee Support Scheme.

He admonished the Management Committee and NEC Members to continue to devote their time to the service of GMWU and work closely together to uplift the image of the Union.

In a keynote address delivered by Ignatius Baffour Awuah who is the Minister for Employment, Labour Relations, and Pensions, he said as much as there is the commitment to building Trade Union resilience, inspiration should be taken from best practices.

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah addressing 13th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of Ghana Mineworkers Union in Obuasi.

Behind him are some union leaders and management of Anglo Gold Ashanti, Obuasi.

He argued that the fact that the world of work is changing rapidly does not imply that anything at all should be accepted.

“We should be strategic in our decision-making and allow the systems to dictate the pace of our development. We must address the plethora of our challenges the Ghanaian way and no other way,” Ignatius Baffour Awuah advice.

He assured that as the Minister responsible for Employment, Labour Relations, and Pensions, he will engage labour unions regularly to ascertain for himself the perspective of labour on how Ghana can navigate the future of work.

The 13th Quadrennial Delegates Conference is organised by the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union in fulfilment of its constitutional obligation to take stock and soberly reflect on its achievement, ponder on the challenges or shortfalls to chart a new course for the Union.

The conference is a Forum where all shades of opinions, policies, plans, strategies, and resolutions would be initiated democratically, discussed, and implemented by the various structures of the Union.