Govt commitment towards RTI implementation unwavering — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD II contributor
The Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to fully implementing the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2019 (Act 989).

Speaking at a public forum in Accra on Wednesday on the implementation of the RTI Act, he stressed the government's determination to ensure the effective execution of the RTI Act, considering it a critical step toward a more transparent future.

He stated, “As we stand on the precipice of a more transparent future, let us consider the insights gleaned from this research as guiding stars. Our commitment to the Right to Information must be unwavering and our resolve to address challenges resolute.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah further disclosed that the Information Ministry had commissioned research to document the processes leading to the passage, implementation and enforcement of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2019 (Act 989) in Ghana.

The research, conducted in 2022, examined operational strategies, roles of civil society organisations and challenges faced during the implementation of the law in Ghana.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah shared key findings, citing resource constraints, institutional culture and delays in Legislative Instrument passage as challenges hindering robust implementation.

He acknowledged the two-decade evolution of Ghana's RTI Act, praising collaborative efforts among policymakers, civil society and citizens, whilst emphasising the law's unprecedented framework for transparency.

The Director of the Access to Information Division, Dr Winnifred Nafisa Mahama, reiterated the law's success story, citing its good influence on public sector transparency since its passage in 2019.

The collective sentiment emphasised a comprehensive and collaborative approach to addressing challenges and ensuring the lasting success of Ghana's RTI law.

Mr. Yaw Sarpong Boateng, Executive Secretary of the RTI Commission, on his part, recognised challenges but highlighted the encouraging progress, urging continued efforts for broader public benefit.

