National Security cautions Ghanaians against visa scam 

The National Security has uncovered an online visa racketeering scheme defrauding unsuspecting Ghanaians seeking to travel abroad.

They are posing as visa agents who can secure Canadian visas and work permits through the Canadian Embassy in Denmark.

They actively recruit victims through Instagram and WhatsApp using accounts like "Senior_advisor_van" and phone numbers starting with +45 and +49.

We wish to indicate that this is an elaborate Visa scam.

The syndicate instructs victims to pay between $1,600 to $6,000 in cryptocurrency and mail their passports to Denmark.

Multiple Ghanaian passports have been returned by the Canadian Embassy signaling this is a widespread scam that is putting citizens at risk.

To avoid becoming a victim, the National Security advises the general public to desist from engaging with visa services promoting themselves on social media and only work with accredited agencies.

The public is also advised to reject requests to pay for visa services via cryptocurrency or other non-traditional means.

The National Security is also cautioning against mailing passports to third parties not officially affiliated with the visa-issuing authority.

Ghanaians seeking to travel abroad are advised to verify visa requirements through official Canadian government websites, not information provided by supposed agents.

Report any suspicions of visa fraud to the National Security hotline immediately.

Ghanaians seeking visas abroad are warned to exercise extreme caution.

Paying heed to the National Security’s warning and verifying any overseas visa deal through the proper legal channels will help stop syndicates from defrauding citizens.