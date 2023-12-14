Inflation drops to 26.4%; an 8.8 percentage point drop from October rate

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim has announced that inflation for November stood at 26.4%.

The Government Statistician announced on Thursday, December 14, at a press conference for the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November.

“Year-on-year inflation for November 2023 stood at 26.4%. This 26.4% signifies an 8.8 percentage point drop relative to the rate of inflation that was recorded for October 2023. In October 2023 rate of inflation stood at 35.2%,” Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim said.

This means that between November 2022 and November 2023, General prices of goods and services went up by 26.4%.

Meanwhile, month-on-month inflation that is between October 2023 and November 2023 stood at 1.5% signifying a 0.9 percentage point increase relative to the rate that was recorded in October 2023.

The latest drop in inflation in the country is backed by food inflation which dropped by 12.6%.

For non-food inflation, it also eased to 21.7%, as compared with 27.7% in October 2023.

The month-on-month rate of non-food inflation stood at 2.2%.