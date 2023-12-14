Former head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has urged Ghanaians to vote against any Member of Parliament who supports the LGBTQ+ community.

He said endorsing such an "abominable act" could potentially harm society.

In an interview on Adom FM's ‘Dwaso Nsem’ morning show, Owusu expressed his strong opposition to individuals advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, stating, "It is madness to think that one would choose to be gay or lesbian. Vote against anyone who supports it."

Mr Owusu did not shy away from criticizing Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful for her comment in Parliament not to ban sex toys.

He insisted that such matters should not be entertained. "We won't allow anyone to come and destroy the society," he stated.

According to Owusu, even animals would not engage in same-sex.

His remarks follow ongoing discussions surrounding the controversial anti-LGBT Bill currently before Parliament.

Yaw Adomako Baafi, a former Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), echoed similar sentiments, expressing concern about the media attention given to LGBTQ+ issues in the country.

Mr Baafi called for urgent action, cautioning against allowing propaganda and emotions to drive the discourse.

"We have to get up and act fast because its effect is very bad," Mr Baafi emphasized.