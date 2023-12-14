Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

It's madness; vote against MPs who support gays, lesbians — Charles Owusu

Social News It's madness; vote against MPs who support gays, lesbians —Charles Owusu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has urged Ghanaians to vote against any Member of Parliament who supports the LGBTQ+ community.

He said endorsing such an "abominable act" could potentially harm society.

In an interview on Adom FM's ‘Dwaso Nsem’ morning show, Owusu expressed his strong opposition to individuals advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, stating, "It is madness to think that one would choose to be gay or lesbian. Vote against anyone who supports it."

Mr Owusu did not shy away from criticizing Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful for her comment in Parliament not to ban sex toys.

He insisted that such matters should not be entertained. "We won't allow anyone to come and destroy the society," he stated.

According to Owusu, even animals would not engage in same-sex.

His remarks follow ongoing discussions surrounding the controversial anti-LGBT Bill currently before Parliament.

Yaw Adomako Baafi, a former Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), echoed similar sentiments, expressing concern about the media attention given to LGBTQ+ issues in the country.

Mr Baafi called for urgent action, cautioning against allowing propaganda and emotions to drive the discourse.

"We have to get up and act fast because its effect is very bad," Mr Baafi emphasized.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Alhaji Masawud Osman, the 3rd National Vice Chairman of the NPP VIDEO: Kissi Agyebeng is a criminal, corrupt; he has packed his office with 300 ...

3 hours ago

Ghanaians urged to wear nose masks as Ghana Meteo warns of severe harmattan in December Ghanaians urged to wear nose masks as Ghana Meteo warns of severe harmattan in D...

3 hours ago

GES to reinstate 11 interdicted SHS headteachers GES to reinstate 11 interdicted SHS headteachers

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo given up on Ghana; he says someone else will fix his 'mess' – Mahama Akufo-Addo given up on Ghana; he says someone else will fix his 'mess' – Mahama

3 hours ago

Supreme Court to rule on payment of salaries to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia wives Supreme Court to rule on payment of salaries to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia wives

4 hours ago

Mrs Jane Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Election 2024: EC to display polling station results on public portal for transp...

4 hours ago

Election 2024: EC proposes to close polls at 3pm to allow transparent vote collation Election 2024: EC proposes to close polls at 3pm to allow transparent vote colla...

4 hours ago

NDC returns to IPACafter National Peace Council intervention NDC returns to IPAC after National Peace Council intervention

4 hours ago

Obey Otumfuo, dont install K.K Sarpong as chief – Kumasi Traditional Council caution Offinso chiefs Obey Otumfuo, don’t install K.K Sarpong as chief – Kumasi Traditional Council ca...

4 hours ago

Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu initiates new Bills to provide 2 additional Islami...

Just in....
body-container-line