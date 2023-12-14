In a move toward restoring peace in troubling Bawku in the Upper East Region, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a visit on Tuesday.

His efforts were commended by Prof. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow at the Kumasi Technical University, who expressed delight in the Vice President's initiative to address the longstanding conflict between the Kusasis and Mamprusis over chieftaincy title in the area.

During his visit, Dr. Bawumia engaged with local Chiefs and residents, urging them to find common ground and resolve the conflict that has persisted for decades.

The Vice President, who hails from the Northern region, expressed deep concern over the impact of the Bawku conflict on the community, citing the needless loss of lives, properties and the hindrance to economic activities and development of the area.

"As a son of the North, I am very pained by the conflict that we have in Bawku between Kusasis and Mamprusis over Chieftaincy," Dr. Bawumia stated during the visit.

He emphasized the shared history and cultural similarities between the two feuding tribes, asserting his belief that peace and harmony can be restored.

"Fundamentally, we are really one people. We have intermarried over the years, and our languages are very similar. I believe with every bone in my body that it is possible to have peace and harmony between Kusasis and Mamprusis in Bawku, and I will work towards that. We have to work towards it. It is possible," Dr. Bawumia added.

Prof. Smart Sarpong, commenting on the matter commended the Vice President and his team for their efforts in seeking a resolution to the conflict.

In an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Prof. Sarpong stated, "He (Bawumia) is doing a lot of things right."

The Senior Research Fellow also urged the people of Bawku to be aware that conflict can only come to an end through a collective effort by all parties to find solutions.

"We must begin to learn to solve our problems," Prof. Sarpong emphasized.