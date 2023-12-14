Modern Ghana logo
OSP list individuals on trial for corruption

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has published a comprehensive list of individuals facing trial for corruption and corruption-related offences since August 2021.

The list encompasses a diverse range of cases involving politicians and public servants, shedding light on ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Among the notable figures included on the list are former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah, Juaben Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, former Public Procurement Authority (PPA) boss Adjenim Boateng Adjei, and three former officials of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), including CEO Sumaila Abdul Rahman.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the OSP provided updates on the status of each case.

The office clarified that these cases are distinct from interim applications where the courts have issued orders prohibiting arrests, investigations, or the seizure of assets belonging to the implicated individuals as suspects and respondents.

