RTI implementation still encounter challenges – Information Minister

After being passed into law in 2019, a study conducted by the Ministry of Information to evaluate the impact made and identify gaps in the implementation of the Right To Information Law (RTI) has revealed that the implementation is still confronted with challenges.

Key among them is the delay of the passage of Legislation Instrument (LI) to regulate the implementation of the RTI in the country.

Minister of Information Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah speaking at a a public forum on the implementation of RTI in Accra on Wednesday 13th December, 2023 said the research findings recommended an immediate passage of the LI.

He noted that the absence of the LI has led to challenges in some areas as the ambiguities in some parts regarding; for example, the number of days in processing the initial information request or even the period within the reviews that the commission should respond to are matters that are yet to be sorted out.

"Challenges that we are facing is the delay in the passage of the Legislation instrument. It is a crucial complement to the Act, it provides details about the Act and facilitates its implementation. Without the LI certain aspects of the law are still different to implement," he said.

He noted that the commission has done a lot of work to engage key stakeholders and are hopeful the LI will be laid before Parliament next year.

The Executive Secretary of the Right To Information Commission, Yaw Sarpong Boateng, justifying the paltry amount charged for the information requested in public institutions, is to give some value to the information delivered.

Mr Boateng indicated that the fees to be charged per the law, are just for the reproduction of the information requested.

"That, you must at least pay for not the information but the reproduction of the information. So if you want it in the form of a photocopy you are paying for it as a photocopy, you are paying for it as a print so you do not have to necessarily pay for the cost of the information but it production, and the law is very clear on that," he noted.

He maintained that some institutions also give out the information free of charge.