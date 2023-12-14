PURC, AfDB launch groundbreaking $590,000 DBMS Phase 2 to transform utility service, regulatory transparency

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has made a significant stride in improving service delivery by integrating its database with utility companies.

Developed by local information technology firm Indisys Global Ltd, the digital platform, known as "Database Management System (DBMS) Phase 2," is a $590,000 project funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) through the Korean-African Corporation Trust Fund.

This initiative, the first of its kind in Africa, aims to enhance customer service and regulate utility providers.

Ms. Fasika Eyerusalem, the Country Manager for AfDB, confirmed the Bank's funding of the Phase 2 project during the launch in Accra on Tuesday, December 12. The project builds upon the success of Phase 1, focusing on creating open access to regulatory information through a digitalized platform.

Speaking about the project, Ms. Eyerusalem stated, "The initiative we are launching today is an estimated 590,000 USD project funded by the AfDB through the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund.

"This is aimed at the integration of digital platforms of regulators and utility service providers in Ghana across the electricity value chain, including generation, transmission, and distribution for real-time information and data exchanges with concise visualization.

"This is the second phase of the digitalization process, which aims to close the digital loop for regulators and utilities in Ghana."

Dr. Ishmael Ackah, the Executive Secretary of PURC, emphasized the importance of the DBMS in enhancing transparency and inclusiveness in regulatory systems.

The DBMS, deployed in June 2021, has already proven its value, positively impacting the regulatory functions for approximately 8,950 customers.

Dr. Ackah highlighted the historical reliance on data submitted by utility providers without an independent verification system, leading to issues of consistency, misinformation and transparency.

The DBMS addresses this challenge, ushering in a new era of regulatory efficiency. It currently focuses on water and electricity in the complaint management aspect of DBMS Phase 2.