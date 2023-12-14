OSP could have done better; I'll rate it 5/10 — Inusah Fuseini

A former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has rated the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) 5 over 10 for its performance.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News' PM Express program on Wednesday, December 13, Mr. Fuseini commented on how the anti-graft agency has fared under two Special Prosecutors - Martin Amidu and current Kisi Agyebeng.

The OSP was set up in 2018 as an independent body tasked with investigating and prosecuting cases of corruption and corruption-related offenses involving public officials.

It is also mandated to recover stolen assets, prevent corruption, and perform policing, investigative and intelligence functions.

However, after six years, Fuseini expressed disappointment that the OSP has not achieved more given the high expectations and its wide-ranging powers and responsibilities.

"They could have done more than they have done so as an old teacher, I won't pass or fail them. It is fair to give them a 5/10," the former MP stated.