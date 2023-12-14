Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

How different is OSP from CHRAJ and EOCO? — Domelevo quizzes

Headlines Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor General
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor General

Ghana's former Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo has questioned the relevance of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

He argues that it does not seem to have any unique difference from existing anti-corruption institutions like EOCO and CHRAJ.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express program on Wednesday, December 13, Mr Domelevo said after researching the OSP's establishing law, he found the office was still under the control of the Attorney General in terms of prosecution of corruption cases.

He cited section 4(2) of the OSP Act, which states "the Office shall for the purpose of this Act, be authorised by the Attorney General to initiate and conduct the prosecution of corruption and corruption-related cases."

"So the question which came to my mind is, how different is this office from EOCO and maybe CHRAJ and other institutions? So it's really sad," Mr Domelevo noted.

The former AG said this discovery disturbed him, as it suggests the OSP may not be as independent as believed since its mandate still rests with the AG.

His inquiry, he said was prompted by a recent statement by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin regarding the lamentations by the Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng in recent times regarding some calculated attempts to frustrate his work.

“As for the law you passed on the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, I did tell you that it was an act in futility, you were not going to achieve anything but you went ahead and passed it,” the Speaker noted.

"When I heard what the Speaker had to say about the OSP, I was disturbed because I asked, so if it is an exercise in futility, which means that it is useless, then where are we headed?" Domelevo emphasised.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor General How different is OSP from CHRAJ and EOCO? — Domelevo quizzes

1 hour ago

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu “Sacrifice and come home” — Tinubu begs Nigerian doctors abroad

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Director Lithium lease: Ghana needs a reviewed mining regime; existing one not favourable...

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Director Lithium deal: Tell us why you gave Barari DV 10-year tax holiday — NDC to govern...

2 hours ago

Lithium: Lets give ourselves some timelines – GCPP, PPP advice gov't Lithium: Let’s give ourselves some timelines – GCPP, PPP advice gov't

2 hours ago

Lithium deal: Ignore mischievous comments attributed to Sam Jonah, Fui Tsikata – Prof. Gyampo Lithium deal: Ignore mischievous comments attributed to Sam Jonah, Fui Tsikata –...

3 hours ago

RTI implementation still encounter challenges – Information Minister RTI implementation still encounter challenges – Information Minister

3 hours ago

Governments deal with Barari to mine our lithium not in the best interest of Ghana – NDC Government’s deal with Barari to mine our lithium not in the best interest of Gh...

3 hours ago

Lithium deal: Governments boastful claim on 10 royalty is celebration of mediocrity – NDC Lithium deal: Government’s boastful claim on 10% royalty is celebration of medio...

3 hours ago

Lithium deal: NDC demands full disclosure of identities of beneficial owners of 4.4 equity in Barari Lithium deal: NDC demands full disclosure of identities of beneficial owners of ...

Just in....
body-container-line