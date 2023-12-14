How different is OSP from CHRAJ and EOCO? — Domelevo quizzes

Ghana's former Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo has questioned the relevance of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

He argues that it does not seem to have any unique difference from existing anti-corruption institutions like EOCO and CHRAJ.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express program on Wednesday, December 13, Mr Domelevo said after researching the OSP's establishing law, he found the office was still under the control of the Attorney General in terms of prosecution of corruption cases.

He cited section 4(2) of the OSP Act, which states "the Office shall for the purpose of this Act, be authorised by the Attorney General to initiate and conduct the prosecution of corruption and corruption-related cases."

"So the question which came to my mind is, how different is this office from EOCO and maybe CHRAJ and other institutions? So it's really sad," Mr Domelevo noted.

The former AG said this discovery disturbed him, as it suggests the OSP may not be as independent as believed since its mandate still rests with the AG.

His inquiry, he said was prompted by a recent statement by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin regarding the lamentations by the Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng in recent times regarding some calculated attempts to frustrate his work.

“As for the law you passed on the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, I did tell you that it was an act in futility, you were not going to achieve anything but you went ahead and passed it,” the Speaker noted.

"When I heard what the Speaker had to say about the OSP, I was disturbed because I asked, so if it is an exercise in futility, which means that it is useless, then where are we headed?" Domelevo emphasised.