Fire officers in custody over alleged lynching of young man at Damango

Two members of the West Gonja Municipal Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Savanna Region are currently in police custody at the Damongo Divisional Police command, facing allegations of beating a 27-year-old man to death.

The victim, identified as Shirazu Nuhu, also known as Mallam, a resident of Damongo Zongo, was accused last Saturday of stealing a double-sized mattress by the fire service officers, according to an eyewitness named Tanko.

Tanko recounted that the officers chained and beat the deceased for several hours.

Despite pleas from onlookers to take the young man to the police station, the officers claimed that the police had rejected him, insisting that the only way to recover the mattress was through continued beatings.

The younger brother of the deceased, Zakaria Mudasiru, confirmed his brother's tragic passing and detailed the extent of the brutality.

He described how the officers allegedly used a hot object, suspected to be an electric iron, to burn his brother's body, including his private parts. The severe bruising inflicted during the beating ultimately led to the untimely death of Shirazu Nuhu.

Expressing grief, Mudasiru emphasised the family's determination to seek justice for the deceased.

He appealed to politicians and traditional authorities not to interfere in the matter, urging them to let the law take its course, especially considering the prevalence of such incidents in the municipality.

The deceased has already been laid to rest, and investigations are underway.

Some suspected officers are reportedly on the run following the arrest of the two fire service officers involved in the incident.

The community awaits further developments as authorities strive to bring those responsible to justice.

—Classfmonline

