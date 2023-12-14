Engage your senior staff, TEWU on unpaid market premiums – NLC tells UG

National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the management of the University of Ghana (UG) to engage the leadership of its Senior Staff Association and the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union over modalities for clearing the outstanding market premium arrears of members.

The groups have threatened to lay down their tools if management fails to pay the interim market premium owed them.

The arrears span between 2010 and 2018. Although management has commenced payment, the meeting is to ensure that the management complies with the plan to clear the arrears.

In an interview with Citi News, the president of the Senior Staff Association, Isaac Donkor, said they would begin the engagement today, December 14.

“We are going to discuss how many of the six years they are willing to pay and when they are going to pay that. So, in the interim, our members are also on standby for us to report to them. If the members are okay with the engagement with the NLC, then the leadership will also be okay with it. However, if the members are not comfortable with the engagement, then we will strike.”

