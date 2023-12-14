Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Engage your senior staff, TEWU on unpaid market premiums – NLC tells UG

Education Engage your senior staff, TEWU on unpaid market premiums – NLC tells UG
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the management of the University of Ghana (UG) to engage the leadership of its Senior Staff Association and the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union over modalities for clearing the outstanding market premium arrears of members.

The groups have threatened to lay down their tools if management fails to pay the interim market premium owed them.

The arrears span between 2010 and 2018. Although management has commenced payment, the meeting is to ensure that the management complies with the plan to clear the arrears.

In an interview with Citi News, the president of the Senior Staff Association, Isaac Donkor, said they would begin the engagement today, December 14.

“We are going to discuss how many of the six years they are willing to pay and when they are going to pay that. So, in the interim, our members are also on standby for us to report to them. If the members are okay with the engagement with the NLC, then the leadership will also be okay with it. However, if the members are not comfortable with the engagement, then we will strike.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ablakwa vows to summon Ken Ofori-Atta, NAPO before Parliament over 170million judgement debt Ablakwa vows to summon Ken Ofori-Atta, NAPO before Parliament over $170million j...

1 hour ago

You've no business donating motorbikes to police – Kwabena Donkor to ECG You've no business donating motorbikes to police – Kwabena Donkor to ECG

1 hour ago

Ablakwa rebukes govt over GPGC judgment debt, 20million part payment Ablakwa rebukes govt over GPGC judgment debt, $20million part payment

1 hour ago

Engage your senior staff, TEWU on unpaid market premiums – NLC tells UG Engage your senior staff, TEWU on unpaid market premiums – NLC tells UG

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia dropped the development baton I handed to them on the way; i'll pick it up to continue the race– Mahama Akufo-Addo, Bawumia dropped the development baton I handed to them on the way; i...

1 hour ago

Fire officers in custody over alleged lynching of young man at Damango Fire officers in custody over alleged lynching of young man at Damango

1 hour ago

Lithium deal: Your boastful claim of securing 10 royalty a celebration of mediocrity – NDC Lithium deal: Your boastful claim of securing 10% royalty a celebration of medio...

1 hour ago

A 'Halt the Referendum; sign in N'Djamena. By Denis Sassou Gueipeur AFP Chad votes on new constitution ahead of promised end of military rule

1 hour ago

Journalists killed in the line of duty in 2023. By Gal ROMA, Jean-Michel CORNU AFP Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: RSF

Just in....
body-container-line