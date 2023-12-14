Akufo-Addo, Bawumia dropped the development baton I handed to them on the way; i'll pick it up to continue the race– Mahama

14.12.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has expressed criticism toward the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what he perceives as a failure to advance the country’s road sector, despite the NPP’s proclaimed “Year of Roads” initiative.

John Mahama contends that the number of deteriorating roads has increased during the current administration. During a town hall meeting held in Nsawura, in the Western North region, Mr. Mahama accused the government of neglecting the regular maintenance of the nation’s roads.

“Road contractors remain unpaid, leading to them abandoning sites and relocating. Despite the government’s declaration of three consecutive years as the Year of Roads, there is little evidence of progress as numerous roads across the country are in a deplorable state.

“The deteriorating road conditions are adversely impacting vehicles, and the next NDC government pledges to address them with due consideration.”

The former president also said the Akufo-Addo-led government has left virtually every sector in the country in distress, which requires the NDC back in power to rectify those.

“Every sector in the country is under distress. I have said before that the development of a nation is like a baton race, but unfortunately, the baton I handed over to Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia fell along the way. So we [NDC] have to come back, pick up the baton, and continue the race.”