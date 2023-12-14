Health4yu Donate Hospital Equipment Akosombo Dam Spillage In Tongu

Modern Ghana logo
By Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
A German-based non-governmental Organization, Health4yu on December 9, donated hospital equipment to the Akosombo Dam spillage victims in North Tongu.

The donation made on behalf of the Executive Director of Health4yu Organization, Alhaji Jalali Yunusah was to empathise with the affected victims over what the organization described as an avoidable disaster.

Leading a five-man delegation to donate the items on behalf of the Executive Director, Alhaji Osman Ali revealed that Health4yu is a non-governmental organization based in Germany with a branch in Ghana.

He said the organization believes in the proverbial saying that health is wealth and a wealthy people is a wealthy nation hence the need for the organization to donate ten sets of hospital beds to support health care delivery in affected communities.

He added that the donation also forms part of Health4yu Charities and Humanitarian Services which is to provide and improve healthcare support for inhabitants in local communities.

The organization he said believe that the donation will go a long way to support the aged and other persons with health challenges who will visit the hospital for treatment.

A member of Heath4yu organization, Alhaji Musah Fuseini also known as Soroko stated the organization is preparing for another donation as the devastating nature of the flood requires not only hospital equipment but medicines as well.

According to him the Ghana branch of Health4yu organization is in discussion with the German branch to provide basic medical needs to the affected victims.

Receiving the items on behalf of the affected victims, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region Hon. Okudzato Ablakwa thanked the Organization for their kind gesture.

He said that as much as there were no casualties during the flood there is the need for some medical intervention to be put in place to ensure that no death is recorded after the flood.

The delegation include Alhaji Osman Ali, Alhaji Musah Fuseini (Soroko), Mr. Joseph Bruce Cobbold, Muhammed Faisel Mustapha and Alhaji Mohammed Ali.

