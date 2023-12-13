2024 is “year of completion”— Roads Minister

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, has declared next year, 2024, as a “Year of Completion” to all commissioned and stalled road projects in the country.

He said the Ministry would ensure that all road projects, which started in 2017, especially projects in 2020 and 2021 under the “Year of Roads”, were completed by the end of 2024.

Mr Amoako-Attah said this at an inspection of a soon-to-start two dual carriage road projects at Kasoa and Adentan.

They comprised a 30 kilometre Kasoa to Winneba Roundabout dual carriage road and a 23-kilometre Adentan to Dodowa dual carriage road.

The two projects will commence officially on January 01, 2024, after preparatory work and mobilisation are done.

The Kasoa to Winneba dual carriage stretch would have double service lanes on each side, intersections and flyovers at Kasoa-Buduburam and Winneba Junction and would be completed in 36 months.

The Adentan to Dodowa stretch would also be a dual carriage with double lanes on each side with service lanes and intersections and completed in 24 months.

The Kasoa project is being undertaken by Nag Fairmount Company Limited, whereas the Adentan one is being done by Oswal Investments Limited; all local contractors.

The Minister said the Kasoa and Adentan projects were part of four critical projects the Ministry would be undertaking in the year alongside the completion of existing ones.

“These two road projects when completed will bring relief to the public since it would ease traffic and make it safer to use the roads. They are two critical road networks that need to be dualised and opened to ease the stress of using them,” he added.

Mr Amoako-Attah said the Ministry had in the last seven years built the capacity of more than 20 local contractors to enable them handle critical road projects.

The Minister said the contractors had been instructed to work 24/7 to complete the projects on schedule.

GNA