Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council moves to stop land disputes

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI

President of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council who is also the immediate past President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI has hinted that the Council was putting in place prudent measures which would eliminate land-related disputes to enhance peaceful coexistence in the Traditional Area and to attract potential investors.

"The Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council in consultation with Nananom, stakeholders and the Land Commission is going to set up rules and regulations governing the sale or lease of land to eliminate the high rates of land litigations and disputes between buyers and land owners.

"The Council has therefore decided to make sure that every land under its jurisdiction is fully registered and documented with the Lands Commission in the names of rightful owners.

"Again, we will ensure that signatories of all land agreements with buyers or in whatever form are rightful owners or doing so through the mutual understanding of the land owners or families that own the land in question. This will ensure transparency and proper accountability.

"We want to put in place bye-laws to enforce the sale of land in our communities. What it means is that we will keep proper records of people eligible to sell lands on behalf of the Royal Family or Stool Land.

"There are categories of lands in our vicinity and the bye laws if implemented would eliminate communal conflicts between families and their leadership," he stated.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI further stated that to solidify the bye-laws, four people should be chosen by families and clans that own lands in their communities to be registered in the books of the Traditional Council to be recognized as people who could sign documents or agreements with buyers on behalf of their families.

According to Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, passport pictures would be taken and placed on their record forms for recognition as eligible to do business transactions for their families.

"We are doing this for peace and tranquility to prevail in Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and for other Traditional Councils to emulate us.

"This will attract investors and developers to Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area because they will know there are litigation free lands to do business thereby creating job opportunities for our people," he stressed.