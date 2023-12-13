Next of kin not automatically entitled to deceased's bank accounts — BoG

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has clarified that the next of kin of a deceased person are not automatically entitled to inherit funds in that person's bank accounts.

Head of Conduct Supervision at BoG, Augustine Amoako Donkor, disclosed this in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of a stakeholder workshop for the National Financial Education Campaign at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, December 12.

According to Mr. Amoako Donkor, "The notion that the funds in accounts should automatically go to the next of kin if an account holder should pass away is wrong."

He explained that the next of kin is only supposed to assist the bank contact the account holder, not automatically inherit the funds.

"From what we know, the next of kin is supposed to assist the financial institution in trying to get in touch with the account holder," the BoG official stated.

Mr. Amoako Donkor also noted that banks have to go through legal processes before releasing funds to heirs.

The ongoing National Financial Education Campaign, launched in April this year by the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders, seeks to address gaps in financial literacy among Ghanaians.

Experts say improving the financial knowledge of the public is critical as it will empower them to make informed financial decisions and understand their rights and obligations.

It will also help challenge misconceptions about issues like inheritance of bank accounts, as pointed out by the BoG during the workshop review.

When all Ghanaians take charge of their finances, uncertainties in the system could be reduced.