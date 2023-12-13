Togbe Afede praises Chinese community for constant support

On 21st October, 2023, after ascertaining the extent of damage to properties in the areas by the Akosombo Dam Spillage, Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State donated Ghc100,000 and promised to solicit support to help minimize the extent of damage the people are going through.

According to Togbe Afede, upon his return to Accra, he discussed with Mr. Yang Qun, the chairman of the Ghana–Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce how best the Chinese Business Community in Ghana can assist the displaced people.

“Just as they have done elsewhere, they have agreed to come to our aid in this part of the Volta region that has suffered so much devastation as a result of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam recently. They have been with me to support the Appiatse people when there was an explosion; they were with us at Ho when the flood caused a lot of devastation; and they were similarly with us when the southern parts of our region suffered from tidal waves recently,” he said

“Today we are here again, consistent with their commitment to supporting the Ghanaian community. China has been a true friend of Ghana since the founding of our country. Our first President was a great friend of the Chinese and since then, the Chinese have been involved in various aspects of our development. You find them in power, aviation, defence; they built the Ministry of Defence head office in Accra, you will find them in the education sector (the last place we visited which is a technical school as big project that is funded by them. So they are true friends of Ghana and I am very proud to be their true friend,” he added.

According to him, Mr. Yang Qun and Mr Li Yaohong expressed their preparedness and willingness to support the country in good and bad times. "We owe it a corporate social responsibility to offer any assistance within our capacity whenever we are called upon. They praised Togbe Afede for his expertise that continuously drives many of their businesses."

Togbe Afede used the occasion to thank the many companies that have helped and called on other corporate bodies to emulate what the Chinese have done.

“It is my hope that others will follow the example by our Chinese brothers and come to the aid of our brothers and sisters in this region or this part of the Volta region. Let me thank very sincerely all who have supported this community in this time of need. We are not the only ones, many have come before us, and many will come after us. Also, let me commend the resilience of our brothers and sisters in this part of the region who have gone through so much but are coming out of it very strong,” he emphasised.