GLOWA holds community interface meeting at Takla

A day-long community interface meeting organised by Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA) was held at Takla, a farming community in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

The meeting served as a platform for duty bearers to educate the communities on what the assembly is mandated to do by law and how the communities can channel their concerns to the assembly for redress.

The GLOWA Project Officer, Madam Ivy Bedy, stated that giving targeted women and persons with disabilities a forum to express their concerns was essential to ensuring their active involvement in local development programmes.

She said improving the duty bearers' knowledge and comprehension of the unique needs and difficulties encountered by women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in their respective districts would put them in a better position to address those difficulties.

Madam Bedy emphasised the value of these gatherings in promoting better cooperation and communication between community members and representatives of the various district assemblies.

Madam Bedy said GLOWA would not give up on encouraging all parties, including women and persons with disabilities, to actively participate in the development of their communities and to promote inclusivity and participatory decision-making processes.

She said the meeting's objective was to promote communication and cooperation between the beneficiary communities and the district assembly duty bearers, noting that the marginalised groups had frequently been left out of discussions about issues that directly affected their lives due to a lack of resources, information, and participation barriers.

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organization's (GFD) Volta Regional President, Madam Elikplim Klu, urged society to ensure the protection of the rights of PWDs and also establish an environment that would ensure the realisation of their full potential.

A resident of the Takla community, Mr Addo John thanked GLOWA for the session, stating that it had expanded the community's awareness of their responsibilities and those of the assembly.

Madam Delight Sesi, a resident of Adaklu, expressed appreciation to GLOWA and pleaded for more such gatherings to support persons with disabilities and women in particular in holding duty bearers accountable.

The programme formed part of GLOWA's Action for Voice, Influence and Inclusive Development (AVID) Project and dubbed: “We Matter! Empowering Rural Women and PWD constituents to take positive actions to participate actively in local governance processes for improved livelihood.”