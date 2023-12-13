Ghana to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030 — Ministry of Health

Ministry of Health has put up policies and strategic measures aimed at achieving universal health coverage by 2030.

One such policy is the revised National Health Policy, which underlines the framework for addressing all the social determinants of health in line with the ‘health in all and one health policy.’

Deputy Minister for Health, Madam Tina Naa Ayele Mensah, said this at the 2023 International Universal Health Day held on Tuesday in Accra.

She said, “In our bid to ensure full operationalization of the revised National Health Policy, we developed the UHC roadmap, which is serving as our guide to achieving UHC for all Ghanaians by 2030.”

She said, “Through the UHC roadmap, we have set for ourselves a UHC vision of ensuring that all people living in Ghana have timely access to high-quality health services irrespective of ability to pay at the point of use.”

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, said the theme aligns with the national health policy and it was time to invest in resilient health systems to ensure health for all.

He reiterated the ministry's commitment to putting appropriate interventions to achieve UHC for the people of Ghana.

Dr. Felicia Owusu Antwi, speaking on behalf of the WHO Country Representative, said the 2023 global monitoring report indicated that the expansion of health service coverage has stalled in recent years and financial protection for those who do receive health services has worsened.

She reiterated that about half of the world’s population of 4.5 billion people were not covered by essential health services, which was an indication that reaching the goal of UHC by 2030 required substantial effort and public investment.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) and the global community commemorated the 2023 International Universal Health Day under the theme, “Health for All: Time for Action”.

The event raised awareness of the need for strong, resilient health systems and universal health coverage with multi-stakeholder practice. It also served as a platform for policymakers and duty-bearers to track progress towards achieving UHC by 2030.