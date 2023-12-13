Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Lithium deal: Stop doing a disservice to our people — Dr Adomako Kissi to critics

General News Lithium deal: Stop doing a disservice to our people —Dr Adomako Kissi to critics
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has urged critics to be measured in their criticism of Ghana's lithium deal.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Adomako Kissi called for calm when discussing the lithium contract between the Government and Barari DV Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

He highlighted the complex nature of deals related to the mining and exploitation of the country's minerals, noting that in such ventures, it is often the financier who dictates the terms.

The lawmaker emphasized the financial investments and high risks associated with mining, factors that can deter local investors or companies from actively participating in the mining sector.

Dr. Adomako Kissi shared insights into the huge financial commitments required for exploration activities, pointing out that investors could inject millions of dollars and find nothing.

"Financing anything does not have country colors, and that one, some people will argue with me but when it comes to financing a project, the rudiments of financing do not have any country colours," he stated.

Dr. Adomako Kissi provided various explanations to justify the complexities of the lithium deal, citing the demand for specific expertise and knowledge in the field which Ghana lacks.

He cautioned, stating, “We should stop doing a disservice to our people in this country."

The MP further called for public education on the lithium deal to quell the misconceptions.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Kissi Agyebeng engaged in McCarthyism, witch-hunting to deceive the public about fighting corruption – Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng engaged in McCarthyism, witch-hunting to deceive the public about...

35 minutes ago

You should've donated to the poor — German Ambassador to Zambia as she rejects l...

38 minutes ago

I'm prohibited by law — German Ambassador to Zambia rejects power bank, flash dr...

57 minutes ago

Patience Arko-Boham, chairperson of the Financial Education Multi-Stakeholder Committee Don't be greedy to expect huge returns — Investors advised against Ponzi schemes

1 hour ago

Augustine Amoako Donkor of Conduct Supervision at the Bank of Ghana Next of kin not automatically entitled to deceased's bank accounts — BoG

2 hours ago

NPP flags to fly at half-mast for 7 days in honour of late Ama Busia NPP flags to fly at half-mast for 7 days in honour of late Ama Busia

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo My mission is to make Ghana West Africa's healthcare hub by 2030 through agenda ...

2 hours ago

Lithium deal: Ghana's representation on the deal doesn't guarantee equity, our interest will be pursued —Kwesi Pratt Lithium deal: Ghana's representation on the deal doesn't guarantee equity, our i...

3 hours ago

Pay us by December 20 or we hit the streets — Aggrieved NABCO trainees to government Pay us by December 20 or we hit the streets — Aggrieved NABCO trainees to govern...

3 hours ago

Mental health: Since you gave me the financial haircut Ive been seeing strange animals in my dreams – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo Mental health: Since you gave me the financial haircut I’ve been seeing strange ...

Just in....
body-container-line