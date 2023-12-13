Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has urged critics to be measured in their criticism of Ghana's lithium deal.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Adomako Kissi called for calm when discussing the lithium contract between the Government and Barari DV Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

He highlighted the complex nature of deals related to the mining and exploitation of the country's minerals, noting that in such ventures, it is often the financier who dictates the terms.

The lawmaker emphasized the financial investments and high risks associated with mining, factors that can deter local investors or companies from actively participating in the mining sector.

Dr. Adomako Kissi shared insights into the huge financial commitments required for exploration activities, pointing out that investors could inject millions of dollars and find nothing.

"Financing anything does not have country colors, and that one, some people will argue with me but when it comes to financing a project, the rudiments of financing do not have any country colours," he stated.

Dr. Adomako Kissi provided various explanations to justify the complexities of the lithium deal, citing the demand for specific expertise and knowledge in the field which Ghana lacks.

He cautioned, stating, “We should stop doing a disservice to our people in this country."

The MP further called for public education on the lithium deal to quell the misconceptions.