Agenda 111 hospitals: I want to make Ghana the centre of excellent medical care by 2030 – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has strongly indicated that a significant number of the Agenda 111 hospital projects are set to be commissioned in 2024 – the final year of his administration.

Speaking at the median Physicians and Surgeons Awards, President Akufo-Addo added that his vision is to make Ghana the centre of excellent medical care in West Africa by 2030.

“Thus far, the construction of 86 district hospitals, two regional psychiatric hospitals, and the western regional hospital are ongoing which are all at various levels of completion. The average completion rate of the 89 projects is 52 percent. With work at some of the sites at 70 to 80 percent complete.

“Beyond the building of these new healthcare facilities, my vision is to help make Ghana the centre of excellence of medical care in West Africa by 2030, Leveraging on Ghana’s favourable status as the most peaceful country in the West Africa sub-region, a beacon of democracy and a land of opportunities.”

President Akufo-Addo's administration initiated the Agenda 111 project, also known as the Ghana Health Infrastructure Project, to address gaps in healthcare infrastructure across the country.

It includes the construction of 101 district hospitals in areas lacking such facilities, two psychiatric hospitals, seven regional hospitals, and the rehabilitation of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

—Citi Newsroom

