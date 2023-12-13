Modern Ghana logo
Lithium deal: Ghana doesn't have enough lithium; we need to slow down, considering the fact that it's non-renewable — Kwesi Pratt

Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has expressed reservations about Ghana's lithium deal with Barari DV Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd, highlighting concerns over the country's limited lithium mining.

The government recently finalized a deal with Barari DV Ltd, securing 10% royalties and 19% state participation in the mining company, a move hailed by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, as groundbreaking in the nation's mineral exploration history.

Reacting to this in a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt raised questions about the deal, emphasizing that Ghana's lithium deposits are among the smallest compared to the 20 other countries with similar resources.

"When you take the 21 countries, the quantity of their deposits, Ghana's is the least among the 21 countries. That is a factor you cannot ignore," Pratt stated, challenging the perception that Ghana's lithium deal is as lucrative as portrayed by the government.

Pratt delved into the broader implications of mining non-renewable resources, asserting that it is crucial to consider whether Ghana should proceed with mining lithium immediately or wait until certain conditions are more favorable.

He underlined the importance of understanding the finite nature of non-renewable resources, citing the irreversible nature of its extraction.

"Most of our minerals, including lithium, are non-renewable resources. What this non-renewable resource means is that if you have gold in your land and you mine it, it is gone forever. It will not regenerate," Pratt explained.

He continued, "When you refine oil and gas and sell it, it won't return to you again - they’re non-renewable resources."

He further cautioned against the intensive extraction and exportation of these resources without considering the future repercussions, stressing that a time will come when these minerals will no longer be available.

"So, when you check the intensity that we are mining these natural resources and send them abroad, we have to remember that a time will come, maybe 50 years from now, maybe 100 years from now; these resources will not be available for extraction and export again.

“It is gone forever and won't return; that's an important consideration when we are discussing the mining of our mineral resources," he explained.

