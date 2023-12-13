My mission is to make Ghana West Africa's healthcare hub by 2030 through agenda 111 hospitals project — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has outlined an ambitious plan to transform Ghana into the leading center of medical excellence in West Africa by 2030.

Speaking at the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Awards ceremony over the weekend, President Akufo-Addo said making Ghana the epicenter of quality healthcare in the sub-region is central to his vision for the country's development.

"Beyond the building of these new healthcare facilities, my vision is to help make Ghana the centre of excellence of medical care in West Africa by 2030, Leveraging on Ghana’s favourable status as the most peaceful country in the West Africa sub-region, a beacon of democracy and a land of opportunities," he stated.

The president gave an update about the Agenda 111 projects, noting that work is already underway to expand Ghana's healthcare infrastructure to support this goal.

He revealed that 86 district hospitals, two regional psychiatric hospitals and a new western regional hospital are currently under construction across the country.

Mr. Akufo-Addo said an average of 52% completion has been achieved on these projects so far, with some sites even up to 70-80% complete.

If successful, the strategy will position Ghana as the premier destination for high-quality medical services in West Africa, he asserted.