Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Lithium deal: Ghana's representation on the deal doesn't guarantee equity, our interest will be pursued — Kwesi Pratt

Headlines Lithium deal: Ghana's representation on the deal doesn't guarantee equity, our interest will be pursued —Kwesi Pratt
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. is not happy about the 10 percent royalties in the lithium deal with Barari DV Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, had previously touted the deal as historic, claiming that the 10 percent royalties were among the highest in the country's mineral exploration history.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Pratt argued that the 10 percent, though sounding impressive, may not translate into huge benefits for Ghana once lithium mining commences.

Comparing this with Niger's uranium renegotiation deal with France, where a 12 percent royalty deal resulted in meagre returns, Pratt questioned the methodology used in calculating royalties.

He said, "Even in calculating the payment of royalties and so on, what methods are we using in order to ensure we avoid the process of the use of what they call 'smart accounting' which makes nonsense of the absolute figures?”

He emphasised that the mere presence on the Board of Atlantic Lithium Ltd does not guarantee Ghana's interests will be pursued.

"Representation on the board does not necessarily guarantee equity. It does not guarantee us that our interest will be pursued," Pratt asserted.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Kissi Agyebeng engaged in McCarthyism, witch-hunting to deceive the public about fighting corruption – Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng engaged in McCarthyism, witch-hunting to deceive the public about...

35 minutes ago

You should've donated to the poor — German Ambassador to Zambia as she rejects l...

38 minutes ago

I'm prohibited by law — German Ambassador to Zambia rejects power bank, flash dr...

57 minutes ago

Patience Arko-Boham, chairperson of the Financial Education Multi-Stakeholder Committee Don't be greedy to expect huge returns — Investors advised against Ponzi schemes

1 hour ago

Augustine Amoako Donkor of Conduct Supervision at the Bank of Ghana Next of kin not automatically entitled to deceased's bank accounts — BoG

2 hours ago

NPP flags to fly at half-mast for 7 days in honour of late Ama Busia NPP flags to fly at half-mast for 7 days in honour of late Ama Busia

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo My mission is to make Ghana West Africa's healthcare hub by 2030 through agenda ...

2 hours ago

Lithium deal: Ghana's representation on the deal doesn't guarantee equity, our interest will be pursued —Kwesi Pratt Lithium deal: Ghana's representation on the deal doesn't guarantee equity, our i...

3 hours ago

Pay us by December 20 or we hit the streets — Aggrieved NABCO trainees to government Pay us by December 20 or we hit the streets — Aggrieved NABCO trainees to govern...

3 hours ago

Mental health: Since you gave me the financial haircut Ive been seeing strange animals in my dreams – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo Mental health: Since you gave me the financial haircut I’ve been seeing strange ...

Just in....
body-container-line