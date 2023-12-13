Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. is not happy about the 10 percent royalties in the lithium deal with Barari DV Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, had previously touted the deal as historic, claiming that the 10 percent royalties were among the highest in the country's mineral exploration history.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Pratt argued that the 10 percent, though sounding impressive, may not translate into huge benefits for Ghana once lithium mining commences.

Comparing this with Niger's uranium renegotiation deal with France, where a 12 percent royalty deal resulted in meagre returns, Pratt questioned the methodology used in calculating royalties.

He said, "Even in calculating the payment of royalties and so on, what methods are we using in order to ensure we avoid the process of the use of what they call 'smart accounting' which makes nonsense of the absolute figures?”

He emphasised that the mere presence on the Board of Atlantic Lithium Ltd does not guarantee Ghana's interests will be pursued.

"Representation on the board does not necessarily guarantee equity. It does not guarantee us that our interest will be pursued," Pratt asserted.