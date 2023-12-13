Modern Ghana logo
RTI Act not merely a legal text, it’s a covenant binding gov’t and citizens for transparent society – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

2 HOURS AGO

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stressed that government is committed to addressing the challenges facing the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Speaking at a Public Forum on the implementation of the RTI Act on Wednesday, December 13, the Minister acknowledged that indeed the implementation of the Act has not been without problems.

He assured that necessary steps will be taken to ensure implementation of the RTI Act which is not merely a legal text but a covenant binding government and citizens for a transparent society.

“As we stand on the precipice of a more transparent future, let us consider the insights gleaned from this research as guiding stars. Our commitment to the Right to Information must be unwavering, and our resolve to address challenges resolute. The data and narratives presented today are not just reflections of the past; they are blueprints for a future where transparency is not a goal but a way of life.

"In conclusion, let this discussion be a platform for shared wisdom, collaborative strategies, and renewed commitment. The Right to Information Act is not merely a legal text; it is a promise to the people, a covenant that binds the government and its citizens in the pursuit of a more accountable and transparent society,” Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

Among the challenges facing the RTI implementation include resource constraints, an institutional culture of silence and secrecy, and delay in the passage of a Legislative Instrument (L.I), among other things.

At the public forum today, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah argued that collaborative policy-making is crucial for establishing new networks among stakeholders and increasing knowledge distribution.

He said after research conducted by the Ministry of Information, respondents advocated for a coordinated workforce from ATID, NCCE, ISD, and RTIC to create public awareness about the right to information.

The Minister noted that through continuous public sensitization and education, the law will protect and empower the people while building strong, transparent, and accountable public institutions.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

