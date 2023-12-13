Bawku conflict: Bawumia appeals to Mamprusis and Kusasis to let peace prevail

13.12.2023 LISTEN

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for peace in Bawku and its environs.

Bawku and its neighbouring communities in the Upper East Region have witnessed violence for decades leading to the deaths and destruction of properties.

On Tuesday, December 12, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited Bawku where he paid a courtesy call on Zugran Naba Asigri Abugrago Azorka II, overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Area and his elders at his palace.

In an interaction, the Vice President appealed to the feuding factions Mamprusis and Kusasis embroiled in the Bawku conflict to let peace prevail so that they can live together as one people, for sustainable development to take place in the area.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that it is possible for Mamprusis and Kusasis in Bawku, who are fundamentally one people, due to intermarriages and similarity in language, to live together in peace and harmony.

The Vice President pledged his commitment to working together with all parties, towards achieving lasting peace for the good of the community and the people.

He was in the company of the Minister for Interior Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Hon. Stephen Asamoah-Boateng and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Hon. Hajia Lariba Abudu during his visit to Bawku.

Others who joined the Vice President include the National Chairman of the NPP Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim and some regional executives, as well as some Deputy Ministers, MPs, and stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party.