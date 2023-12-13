Modern Ghana logo
Ablakwa blasts gov’t for recklessly terminating GPGC contract, paying $20m judgment debt

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to government’s payment of judgment debt to GPGC Limited.

A letter to the Controller and Accountant General signed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta gives authorisation for the payment of $20 million to the company.

Government is paying the money equivalent to GHS230.5 million to GPGC Limited for unlawful termination of contract.

After learning of this, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lambasted government, arguing that this is money that could have been used to help the people affected by the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The MP further hints that Ministers involved in causing financial loss to the state will answer for their actions when the NDC comes to power.

“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta government claims it so broke that they cannot provide emergency housing for VRA-induced flood victims but fresh intercepted documents reveal that they have authorized the release of a staggering GHS230.5million (US$20million) to pay for a judgment debt they recklessly & wickedly created.

“I hope the Ministers who wrongfully terminated the GPGC contract and willfully caused financial loss to Ghana are preparing for the day of reckoning,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on X.

Below is a copy of the letter authorising the payment of $20 million to GPGC Limited.

12132023101156-g40n1r5edy-gbncc36wgaaaqi8

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

