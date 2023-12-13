Ghana strengthens ties with diplomatic community at cultural event

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has held a "Day with the Diplomatic Community" to foster community spirit and friendship across borders through sports, food and cultural exchange.

In his opening remarks, the Ministry’s Chief Director, Mr Ramses Cleland, expressed the hope that the event would be a platform to strengthen ties between Ghana and the international community.

"Our diplomats enrich Ghana culturally while sharing their nations with us," he said.

Diverse programmes were displayed at the event, among them were competitive games such as soccer, track races, badminton and basketball. Cultural exhibitions showcasing traditional costumes, art and artefacts from countries like Lebanon, South Korea, Switzerland and Brazil were on display.

Ambassador Maher Kheir of Lebanon, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, lauded the Ministry's efforts in promoting unity.

He affirmed the diplomatic community in Ghana’s commitment to working with stakeholders to create more innovative and exciting programmes in the future.

Both diplomats and civil servants agreed that the experience fostered deeper understanding among nations. It also allowed diplomats to learn more about Ghanaian culture outside formal meetings.