Section of anti-gay bill seeking to criminalise use of sex toys should be deleted – Ursula Owusu

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has kicked against the criminalisation of ‘sex toys’.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, December 12, she raised concern about a portion of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill that would criminalise the use of sex toys if the Bill is passed into law.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful made a case for the exclusion of that part of the Bill, arguing that it will have consequences on straight couples who rely on sex toys to enhance their sexual pleasures.

“And I think we raised this when the committee was considering that the proposed amendment in 3(c) may create unintended consequences because sexual intercourse between a man and an inanimate object or between a woman and an inanimate object would necessarily include sexual intercourse with all manner of aids that couple use to enhance the sexual experience.

“And I’m not sure if that’s what the intention of this bill is. It would necessarily include sex toys and other aids that couples, heterosexual couples also use to enhance the sexual experience.

“So if that is what the house intends then we have to be clear in our minds that we may be criminalising activities which may not necessarily be limited to only those LGBTQI community that the target of this bill is, but it may also be targeting straight couples who use sex enhancement tools to enhance the sexual experience.

“So we need to be mindful of the unintended consequences of 3(c) could be and I’ll propose that 3(c) be deleted from this amendment,” Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful argued.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 also known as anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Parliament seeks to criminalise homosexuality.