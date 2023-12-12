Office Of Special Prosecutor ‘useless’, an act in futility – Speaker Bagbin

12.12.2023 LISTEN

In a recent parliamentary session, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, expressed his disregard for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) describing it as useless in the fight against corruption.

Speaker Bagbin made these remarks during the consideration of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill 2021.

He emphasized that the office would not achieve any significant results and suggested that the Attorney General’s department be separated from the Ministry of Justice.

Bagbin stated, “As for the law you passed on the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, I did tell you that it was an act in futility, you were not going to achieve anything but you went ahead and passed it.”

He further emphasized the need for the Attorney General’s department to be well-funded and operate independently to effectively combat corruption.

The Speaker’s comments echo sentiments previously expressed by the Minority in Parliament since the establishment of the Office.

The Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza, pointed out that the OSP has failed to successfully prosecute a single case of corruption for punishment.

He questioned the necessity of the office when other investigative bodies such as EOCO, CID, and the financial crime unit could combine their efforts to achieve the same results.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established in 2018 as Ghana’s top independent anti-corruption institution, following the United Nations Convention Against Corruption. It was intended to investigate and prosecute corruption cases in both the public and private sectors, recover proceeds, and prevent corruption.

However, the OSP has faced major challenges in its fight against corruption, with most of its court cases not yielding favorable outcomes.

The OSP’s first head, Martin Amidu, resigned from his position, citing the government’s failure to provide the necessary resources for the office to function effectively. Amidu also accused the government, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, of not being committed to the fight against corruption and labeled the President as the major enabler of corruption.

The effectiveness and independence of the Office of the Special Prosecutor continue to be debated in Ghana, with calls for reforms and increased support to ensure its successful operation.