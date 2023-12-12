25 hospital projects to be completed in 2024 in Ashanti Region – Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah says the NPP government will next year commission some 25 hospital projects in the region.

The hospital projects according to the Minister formed government’s commitment to providing access to quality and affordable healthcare delivery in the region.

He revealed that the 25 hospital projects include the Afari Military Hospital, Sewua Regional Hospital, the five VEMED District policlinics, and some of the Agenda 111 projects

The Minister in an interview with Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Monday, December 12, 2023, said, he is certain the Akufo-Addo-led government will complete the hospital projects in the region in 2024.

He emphasized that no government in the fourth republic has constructed more health facilities in the Ashanti Region than the Akufo-Addo's government.

The Minister noted that the NPP government has embarked on some 32 projects in the health sector in the region alone.

He revealed that, although they will not be able to complete all 32 projects as envisioned by the government but was quick to add that, "it will be a great achievement for a government to complete 25 hospitals in a single region."