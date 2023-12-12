Ghana struggling to bounce back from COVID-19 due to excessive 2020 election monetization — Prof Bokpin

Ghanaian economist Professor Godfred A. Bokpin has opined that the country's inability to regain strong economic growth after the COVID-19 pandemic is partly due to how the 2020 elections were monetized.

He noted that Ghana's economy was growing at a rate of 6.5% in 2019, but the aftermath of the pandemic has seen slower progress with GDP growth of only 3.1% in 2022, down from 5.1% in 2021.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion organized by the Citizens’ Coalition in partnership with the Economic Governance Platform and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) themed “Public Officers’ Responsiveness to Accountability, transparency and Compliance to Rule of Law,” held at CDD-Ghana’s auditorium in Accra on Monday, December 11, Prof Bokpin said the 2020 election witnessed too much monetization and voter inducement by the government.

He believes this left Ghana in a weak fiscal position that has hampered its recovery relative to neighboring countries.

"The way government monetized the 2020 election is the reason why Ghana is still struggling to bounce back from the impact of COVID-19," Prof Bokpin stated.

He disputed claims that Ghana's development challenges stem from a lack of revenue.

He pointed to issues of overspending, implying that election financing contributed to Ghana's struggle to recover.

Prof Bokpin who was speaking on the topic “Ghana’s IMF program and the 2024 budget: Progress, Challenges and Prospect for fiscal consolidation” noted that repairing Ghana's economy will be difficult and take time, given the government’s excessive spending.