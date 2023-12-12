Dangote to set up sugar factory in Bono East

12.12.2023 LISTEN

The Bono East Region will soon be hosting one of the biggest investors in Africa, Dangote, a successful Nigerian businessman, who is in the process of establishing a sugar factory at Kwame Danso in the Sene West District.

Set to be one of the biggest sugar factories in Africa, initial works for the project have been completed, and, very soon, the project will start.

The Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, announced this at the end-of-year general meeting of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs held in Techiman.

He commended the chiefs of Dwan and Wiase Traditional Councils for making land available, and for collaborating with the Regional Coordinating Council and the investor for this landmark project.

He said further details of the project would be made known in due course, but expressed optimism that it would go a long way to change the socio-economic fortunes of the people of the region, especially the youth.

Road network

Touching on the state of roads, the Regional Minister said most major roads in the region had been awarded on contract but was worried at the slow pace of construction works.

“Government has recently released money to contactors, and we expect them to return to site and work. However, work is progressing on the Kintampo-Prang Road, and some of the contractors for the Asekye-Busunya-Dromankese road are on site. The contractor on the Atebubu-Kwame Danso Road is expected to go back to the site soon,” he explained.

Mr. Adu Gyan also announced the allocation of land for the construction of an office complex for the House and residential accommodation for leadership adding that “The RCC will collaborate with you in taking the necessary steps for the construction of your permanent office building and residential accommodation.”

Fulani herdsmen

The Regional Minister called on Municipal and District Assemblies in the region to adopt a community policing model to alert and detect the invasion of herdsmen who gain access to their administrative areas.

This, he said, is because of the rising tension between local farmers and cattle herdsmen, popularly called Fulani herdsmen, which is a great setback against efforts to achieve food security.

“These conflicts mainly revolve around access to and utilization of natural resources such as land and water. Both herdsmen and farmers have suffered casualties from armed attacks resulting in the loss of farm crops and properties worth millions of Cedis. The perennial feud between the Fulani herdsmen and host communities in the region has led to massive loss of lives and property, population displacements, human injury and livelihood crisis,” he said.

According to the Regional Minister, these conflicts have crippled law and order in affected communities, as host communities are finding it necessary to arm and defend themselves, family and properties against the armed cattle herdsmen.

“Additionally, the conflicts have led to strained relationship and distrust between the herdsmen and the farmers as the farmers regard the herdsmen as intruders in their communities who are bent on destroying their farms and their livelihood. This creates an atmosphere of mutual distrust and animosity, which threatens peaceful coexistence in these communities,” he again added.

“The violent clashes between the farmers and herdsmen have resulted in massive unemployment and underemployment in the Bono East Region. Many have abandoned their farming activities which are their means of livelihood and relocated. Young and old men who for years have lived on the land for their livelihood by raising crops have now resorted to tree cutting and charcoal burning leading to destruction of the environment,” he stated.

Chieftaincy disputes

For his part, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, the Omanhene of Yeji and President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs commended the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) for its untiring efforts at always maintaining peace and security in the region.

He was particularly happy about the swift way it amicably dealt with a recent tribal incident between some people in Kintampo and added that a committee will be constituted to resolve all tribal matters in the region to enhance a peaceful co-existence among the people. Chieftaincy disputes

He, however, expressed grave concern about the rising cases of chieftaincy disputes in the region and called for urgent action to reverse the trend.

“When the region was created, there were 14 Judicial cases transferred from the former B.A House of Chiefs to ours here but now they stand at 31 petitions and six appeals, totaling 37 cases pending. With these figures, it shows that the region has been engulfed with unnecessary chieftaincy disputes that will affect our unity and retard development,” the Regional House of Chiefs President said.

He also said the lack of a Counsel for the House continues to be the major challenge in dealing with these cases and hoped that a Counsel will soon be posted to the House to begin work.

He further called for permanent office accommodation for the House as its current temporary office space hampers the smooth coordination of the various aspects of the work.