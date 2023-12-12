NSS and Ghana Armed Forces to collaborate in food production soon

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has announced plans by the GAF to soon collaborate with the National Service Scheme to produce food to feed the country.

According to the CDS, the move was to help address food security issues in the country and produce some to feed local industries.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama announced this at a durbar at the Labadi Trade Fair Centre over the weekend when the Ghana Armed Forces in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) with support from other security Agencies and Zoomlion embarked on a clean-up exercise at Ashaiman, Ledzokuku and Ladma.

The teams desilted choked gutters, cleared bushes and also swept filthy locations in the communities as the Zoomlion teams followed them with their trucks to convey the waste for disposal.

Apart from the clean-up exercises, there were also free health screenings for people in the various communities where the clean-up exercises took place.

Peaceful co-existence

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, said the Armed Forces would always live in peace with their neighbours and pledged to continue engaging people in their operational areas at all times.

He pledged to ensure the sustenance of the clean-up exercise to support the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The CDS also mentioned efforts being made to offer military training to prospective NSS personnel to inculcate some level of discipline into the youth which stands the chance of helping the development of the nation.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Service Scheme, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi was upbeat about the clean-up exercise and the free health screening which would be sustained to help ensure a clean environment across all communities in the city.

The Executive Director assured the leadership of the Military Command of the readiness of the management of the NSS towards engagement in Agriculture projects since both of them had the right human resources to manage the projects.

Mr Osei Assibey was happy with the collaboration with the military discipline and urged all Ghanaians to adopt it to improve their lives.

He pledged to work very hard to strengthen the ties between the scheme and the Armed Forces in diverse ways.

Background

As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the NSS, it has slated several activities to help commemorate the year-long anniversary.

The clean-up exercise with the Armed Forces and other partners was one of such activities.