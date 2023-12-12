BCI donates US$2.7 million worth of essential medicines to 34 health institutions in Ghana

12.12.2023 LISTEN

Breast Care International (BCI) has donated US$2.7 million worth of essential medicines to thirty-four (34) health institutions in Ghana.

The drugs included hypertension, diabetes, asthma inhaler, anesthetic agents and other consumables, and were donated to thirty-four (34) health institutions across the country.

The beneficiaries were Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw, ⁠Bunkurugu Yooyo Government Hospital, ⁠Ankaase Government Hospital, ⁠Ekumfi Abor CHPS Compound, Trinity Hospital and Ankaful CHPS Compound.

Others were ⁠Metro Health Hospital, Ama Dansowaa Clinic, ⁠Fankyenebra Government Hospital, Kenyasi Government Hospital, Global Evangelical Hospital, ⁠Samoa Government Hospital and twenty-one (21) health facilities in the Kwahu Mpraeso constituency in the Eastern region.

The drugs were donated to the Peace and Love Hospitals by Direct Relief, USA, as part of a Memorable of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two parties.

The goal of the MOU is to have essential medicines from Direct Relief, USA, provided to Ghana, purposely for the needy but poor patients.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peace and Love Hospitals, Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, made the presentation at the hospital premises at Oduom in the Oforikrom municipal of the Ashanti region on Friday, December 8, 2023.

She said, "in compliance with the wish of the donors, BCI and Peace and Love Hospital are distributing the attached list of medicines to be administered to needy patients receiving medical treatment at various health facilities within Ghana for free.”

"BCI acknowledges the invaluable assistance of all individuals and institutions that in diverse ways ensured that the medicines were safely delivered in Ghana. It is anticipated that these donated drugs will be used to treat patients at no cost to them," she emphasized.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai added, “we advise that proper records on these drugs received and administered to needy patients by the beneficiary institutions would be kept to enable BCI furnish the donors with the required data on the management of the medicines in Ghana."

Receiving the drugs on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Twum Barima Asante from Kwahu West Municipal Health Center, thanked Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai and her associates for the kind gesture and promised to administer the drugs freely as prescribed.