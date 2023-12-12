Modern Ghana logo
Bosome Freho MP tours some infrastructural projects

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Akwasi Darko Boateng has toured some infrastructural projects in the constituency.

The tour which formed part of the Honorable MP’s commitment to serve the developmental needs of residents in the constituency saw him visiting some physical projects in the area's education sector.

The inspection delegation led by the MP, Hon. Akwasi Darko Boateng together with the District Education Director Mr Solomon Owusu and some party executives including the Youth Organizer, 1st Vice Chairman and Deputy District Engineer on Monday, December 12 was to find out the progress of work and what could be done to complete the projects.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter after the tour, Mr. Akwasi Darko Boateng said ensuring proper education for his people is his most priority and assured that, the infrastructural deficit that has impeded the educational progress will be well addressed.

Some of the projects include the Reserved land for the construction of 3-unit classroom block at Tweapease, 3-unit classroom block pavilion at Fereso SDA JHS, 3-unit classroom pavilion at Atobiase and the renovated primary school block at Anyinase.

He added that work has begun at Krochikrom as he assured the people of its completion.

The lawmaker is optimistic that, the projects will be commissioned and will be operational for the next academic year.

Road projects
Touching on the road projects in his constituency, the MP hinted that the road from Asiwa through Bobiam, Brofoyedru to Ampaha enclave has been approved for construction.

He revealed that the Asiwa-Anyinase road to Tebeso No. 2 Stretch is also approved by the government.

Hon. Akwasi Darko Boateng appealed to his people to deepen their trust in him because he has a great developmental plan for the constituency.

He however commended traditional authorities and religious organizations in his constituency for their inflicting support to developmental projects in the area.

